Lauren Boebert’s Remarks Are Not Condemned by Kevin McCarthy’s Statement.

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House Minority Leader, has issued a new statement in response to Republican Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert’s statements.

Boebert referred to Democratic Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, one of three Muslims in Congress, as a member of the “Jihad Squad” in a video that went viral this week. Boebert made the remark while recounting a story in which Omar was supposedly depicted as a potential suicide bomber within the Capitol.

McCarthy said in a statement posted Saturday, “I talked to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert today.” “She has apologized for her remarks and has requested a meeting with Congresswoman Omar for next week. ” McCarthy continued, “I spoke with [Democratic House Majority Leader Steny] Hoyer today to schedule that meeting so that Congress can get back to talking to each other and working on the difficulties facing the American people.”

In a Saturday show, MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian pointed out that McCarthy’s statement did not label Boebert’s words “wrong, disgusting, racist, or Islamophobic.”

Boebert apologized to the Muslim community on Friday for her remarks.

“I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community who was hurt by my remark regarding Rep Omar,” Boebert tweeted, adding that her office had gone out to Omar’s office to speak with her personally.

Boebert’s tweet was one of the rare occasions she had ever apologized for comments she had made about a Democratic lawmaker. She had previously referred to Omar as a “jihad squad” member. She has also alleged, without evidence, that Omar is married to her brother in an incestuous relationship.

Omar responded to Boebert’s remarks by saying, “This imbecile looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, and the entire narrative is a fabrication. Regrettably, she believes that intolerance gives her power.” Omar stated on Friday, “It’s not funny to say I’m a suicide bomber…. Normalizing this racism puts not only my life in jeopardy, but the lives of all Muslims as well. Bigotry against Muslims has no place in Congress.” McCarthy and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were also requested to take action in response to Boebert’s remarks. Pelosi and other Democratic members of Congress slammed the statements.

Boebert’s views have been condemned by commentators and Muslim advocates alike.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) claimed on Saturday that Boebert's remarks could lead to