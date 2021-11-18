Lauren Boebert’s rant about the “Jihad Squad” goes viral, prompting backlash.

On social media, a video of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s angry remarks as the House contemplated censure of Rep. Paul Gosar went viral.

Before the House voted to condemn Gosar for uploading an animated video depicting him beheading Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword, the controversial Colorado congresswoman delivered the address.

On Wednesday night, the Republican Accountability Project’s Twitter account released a video of Boebert’s statements, which has now received over 800,000 views.

“During the debate to reprimand Paul Gosar, Boebert loses it, raving about everything from ‘the Jihad Squad’ to accusing a Democratic congressman of’sleeping with the enemy,'” according to a tweet accompanying the video.

Reporter Aaron Rupar’s tape of Boebert’s words has at least another 750,000 views, while Tom Elliott’s slightly longer version has a million views and counting.

During the argument about Paul Gosar’s censure,[email protected] loses it, raving about anything from “the Jihad Squad” to accusing a Democratic congressman of “sleeping with the enemy.” pic. twitter.com/Y9bhGtnlgt November 17, 2021 — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) Early Thursday, Boebert was also trending on Twitter.

“It’s a waste of time in the House, but since the Speaker has allocated the floor to debate members’ unacceptable behavior, shall we?” In her remarks, Boebert said.

“The Jihad Squad member from Minnesota has paid over a million dollars in campaign contributions to her husband—not her brother’s husband—the other one. While supporting terrorists, this person is able to sit on the Foreign Affairs Committee.” Rep. Ilhan Omar, who retweeted Boebert’s remark, responded on Twitter: “Thankfully, my father raised me well; else, I could have taken to the floor to discuss this insurgent who sleeps with a pervert. I’m pleased I was raised to be a decent human being rather than a deprived individual who defecates and defiles the House of Representatives.” Rep. Maxine Waters was also chastised by Boebert, who said that her demand for protesters to “become more confrontational” if Derek Chauvin was acquitted in the murder of George Floyd “incited greater violence in the streets outside of a courthouse.”

She also mentioned Rep. Eric Swalwell’s interaction with a potential Chinese spy who was targeting American officials, as well as an unconfirmed report that the. This is a condensed version of the information.