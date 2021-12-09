Lauren Boebert’s Islamophobic Remarks Are Condemned by Over 17,000 Christians, Who Demand Censure.

Over 17,000 Christians signed an online petition protesting Republican Representative Lauren Boebert’s Islamophobic remarks directed towards Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Boebert’s videos of him characterizing Omar, a Muslim, as a potential suicide bomber at events with constituents went viral in late November, drawing widespread condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike. Although Boebert apologized to the Muslim community, she did not apologize personally to Omar.

“Rep. Lauren Boebert, a conservative Christian and Republican, is continuing to slander Rep. Ilhan Omar because of her Muslim beliefs. It is an abhorrent trend of deadly religious intolerance that must be stopped “According to the petition, which was started by the progressive Christian group Faithful America. The petition was first submitted on December 2, and as of this writing, it had 17,284 signatories.

“‘I said, well, lookey there, it’s the Jihad Squad….’ Boebert was recently caught on camera making up a narrative about travelling in a Capitol elevator with Omar in order to call her a terrorist: ‘I said, well, lookey there, it’s the Jihad Squad….’ We’re fine because she doesn’t have a backpack,’ “According to the petition.

“Omar and Muslim Rep. Rashida Tlaib, according to Boebert, are “blackhearted, nasty ladies.” It wasn’t the first time she’d made anti-Islam remarks. Omar is now receiving anonymous death threats as a result of this “The petition is still active.

Christians “need to show Congress that American Christians stand in solidarity with American Muslims, and tell Republican Leader [Kevin] McCarthy and Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi to formally censure Boebert,” according to Faithful America. Faithful America bills itself as the “largest online grassroots Christian organization.” The religious group often circulates petitions criticizing lawmakers and other important persons for statements and acts that it believes are contrary to Christian ideals.

Following the outrage to her Islamophobic remarks, Boebert apologized to the Muslim community on Twitter and stated she would contact Omar.

“I apologize to anyone I hurt in the Muslim community with my remark on Rep. Omar. I’ve made contact with her office in order to speak with her directly. Without this unneeded diversion, there are plenty of policy differences to concentrate on “On November 26, the Colorado Republican tweeted.

Omar took a phone call from Boebert a few days later, but allegedly hung up after she failed to return it. This is a condensed version of the information.