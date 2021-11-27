Lauren Boebert’s apology to Omar makes no mention of Buttigieg’s “Chest Feed” remark.

Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, has apologized for suggesting that Muslim Democratic Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar is a terrorist. She hasn’t apologized for suggesting that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who is gay, sought paternity leave to try to “chest feed” his children earlier this month.

After video surfaced of her referring to Omar as a member of “the Jihad Squad,” Boebert apologized to the Muslim community on Twitter on Friday.

“I apologize to anyone who I hurt in the Muslim community with my remark on Rep. Omar,” Boebert stated. She stated that her office had made contact with Omar’s office in order to speak with her personally.

Boebert used the “Jihad Squad” slur again in the problematic video when recounting how a Capitol police officer sounded concerned as the two of them shared an elevator with Omar, but they shouldn’t have worried because Omar wasn’t carrying “a rucksack.”

Boebert’s post was one of the rare occasions she has ever apologized for offending a member of the Democratic Party. She made no such apology after ridiculing Buttigieg for taking “maternity leave” to “find out how to breastfeed” his children earlier this month.

Boebert chastised Buttigieg for taking paid parental leave during the current supply chain issue, which has been compounded by bottlenecks caused by a lack of staff at transportation facilities, in a video posted to her YouTube channel in early November.

“Mayor Pete, the man in charge, was on maternity, paternity, or whatever you want to call it, leave for two months. Okay? The man has vanished. He wasn’t doing anything. Why, after all?” In the video, Boebert enquired. “He was attempting to find out how to breastfeed from his chest.” She further claimed Buttigieg and his husband were “creating an R-rated movie” while showing video of the couple stroking pinkies while fully dressed. Mayor Pete, an Amazon documentary classified R for language, provided the footage.

