Lauren Boebert is facing an ethics complaint from Muslim and Jewish organizations over her comments on Ilhan Omar.

Following her insulting remarks on Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, Muslim and Jewish advocacy groups have filed an official complaint against GOP Representative Lauren Boebert.

According to a complaint first published by Politico, Muslim Advocates and Bend the Arc: Jewish Action wrote to the House Ethics Committee on Tuesday, requesting a probe into the Colorado Republican.

The two organizations stated that Rep. Boebert’s “hateful, anti-Muslim remarks pose real-life hazards.” “When elected officials insult religious minorities, they are setting the stage for genuine violence against such groups.” Since making anti-Muslim remarks about Omar in front of an audience over the Thanksgiving break, Boebert has been under fire. Omar, a practicing Muslim, was referred to by the Republican congressman as a member of the “Jihad Squad.” A video of Boebert bragging about being in an elevator with Omar and implying she was a terrorist also surfaced.

“You know, we’re leaving the Capitol to return to my office, and we take the elevator, and I see a Capitol police officer sprinting to the elevator.” I see worry on his face, and he’s reaching for the door, which is closing, as if I can’t open it, as if something is wrong. I turn to my left and see her there. “Ilhan Omar,” said Boebert. “And I responded, ‘Well, she doesn’t have a bag, so we should be alright,'” she explained. “To everyone in the Muslim community I upset with my comment about Rep. Omar,” Boebert later apologized on Twitter. The two reps also spoke over the phone, but Omar claimed she hung up on the “unproductive discussion” as Boebert just reiterated her views. During the talk, Boebert said she refused to make a public apology to Omar and requested that she apologize for her supposed “anti-American” rhetoric.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democratic members have joined Omar’s requests for Republican leadership to take action against Boebert.

“Holding a member of Congress accountable for their deplorable behaviors and bigoted remarks toward other members—and indeed against an American religious minority—is a part of what allows a system of checks and balances to remain effective,” Muslim Advocates and Bend the Arc: Jewish Action wrote in their complaint.

“If we do not hold Congresswoman Boebert accountable for,” the groups added. This is a condensed version of the information.