Lauren Boebert is accused by AOC of mocking a sick grandmother in a feud about government benefits.

Following a disagreement over government aid programs, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused colleague congresswoman Lauren Boebert of ridiculing her ill grandmother on Twitter on Sunday.

The debate began on Saturday evening, when Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive New York Democrat, shared a video of Colorado Republican Boebert speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas the day before.

“We’re here to tell government, we don’t want your benefits, we don’t want your welfare,” Boebert says in the film, criticizing government aid programs. Please don’t come knocking at my door with your ‘Fauci ouchie,’ and leave us alone.”

“Tell ’em loud and proud girl!” Ocasio-Cortez sarcastically tweeted in response. Your unemployment benefits will be taken away, and any semblance of a public safety net that remains will be dismantled by the GOP! Then have low-wage workers pay far more for everything while Wall Street gets a free dinner! “Baby, good ol’ conservative values!”

Following that message, Boebert retweeted Ocasio-Cortez, saying, “No one is taking away safety nets.” The Colorado Republican then jokingly questioned Ocasio-Cortez how her “abuela,” which means grandma in Spanish, was doing with her “government dependency.”

The remark appeared to be in response to Ocasio-earlier Cortez’s tweet earlier this month, in which she stated that her grandmother in Puerto Rico has yet to get government assistance for her home after Hurricane Maria destroyed it in 2017.

In that post, the New York Democrat stated her grandmother had become ill and blamed former President Donald Trump for a lack of financial help for disaster recovery. Conservatives reacted angrily to the post at the time, notably Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who accused Ocasio-Cortez of failing to care for her grandmother herself.

