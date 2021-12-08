Lauren Boebert gets mocked by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over a Christmas gun photo.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked a photo of Lauren Boebert’s family carrying weapons under a Christmas tree that was posted on Twitter by the Republican congressman.

Representative Boebert of Colorado, a well-known gun rights champion, captioned a photo of her four children clutching assault guns, “The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!” and added, “no spare ammo for you though.”

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY), a fellow Second Amendment supporter, posted a similar image on December 4 in which the congressman is shown with his family, all of whom are brandishing guns.

His tweet, which urged Santa to “please deliver ammo,” was retweeted by Boebert, who said it was “[her]kind of Christmas card!”

Boebert’s tweet was met with backlash on social media, with some calling it callous in the wake of the Oxford High School massacre, which killed four students and injured seven more.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, on the other hand, took a sarcastic stab at Boebert, tweeting, “explain me again where Christ ordered ‘use the anniversary of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain?”

“lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural frenzy of society ‘erasing Christmas and it’s meaning’ when they’re doing well on their own,” she said in the tweet, which has nearly 50,000 likes as of Wednesday morning.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) is a member of the Democratic Party. 8th of December, 2021 “When you appear in front of a Christmas Tree and can name all those guns but can’t name the gifts of the Wise Men,” the New York progressive added in a follow-up tweet. Ocasio-remarks Cortez’s are the most recent attack on Boebert’s family portrait.

The leftist PAC MeidasTouch tweeted that the “deranged” photo of Boebert and her children “carrying weapons of war” will not be posted.

“Instead, let’s honor the teens,” it tweeted, listing the teenagers killed at Oxford. This is a condensed version of the information.