Lauren Boebert Demands ‘Redemption and Forgiveness’ in Response to Ilhan Omar’s Comments.

After her Islamophobic remarks on Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Ohmar, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert feels she should be offered the same “redemption and forgiveness” she gives others.

Boebert told Newsmax that she had “moved on” from the issue, in which she joked that she could have been a terrorist while riding in an elevator with Omar.

In late November, Boebert told a gathering that she felt safe because Omar didn’t “carry a backpack,” and that she was a part of the “Jihad Squad.”

Boebert later apologized to Omar and the Muslim community on Twitter. They also had a “unproductive” phone chat, according to Omar, with Boebert saying that the Minnesota legislator “hung up” on her.

“On The Chris Salcedo Show, Boebert claimed, “She rejected my attempt to make amends and ended the call.”

Salcedo then asked Boebert why “socialist Democrats want to punish you in any way” for her words, but has yet to respond to Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s statement on Monday that overturning Roe v. Wade will result in a “revolution.”

“As the phrase goes, the Democrats would have no standards at all if they didn’t have double standards,” Boebert responded.

“Redemption has a personal meaning for me,” Boebert remarked.

“Reconciliation and forgiveness are the pillars of my religion as a Christian woman. So maybe forgiveness and redemption aren’t as important to folks on the other side of the aisle as they are to me.

“To placate Ilhan Omar and the rest of the Squad, I did not apologize to the Muslim community. I did it for myself, my faith, my constituents, and the people I was here to serve, and I don’t want to offend anyone’s religious beliefs.

“But that’s where I’m coming from from a personal perspective. On the other hand, I don’t believe we share the same standards on the other side of the aisle.” Omar allegedly hung up on Boebert during their phone conversation because she wanted a more public expression of remorse from her, and she “wanted me to come crawling to her on my knees begging for forgiveness,” according to Boebert. Boebert continued, ” “I pushed back, saying that if there is going to be a public statement, it should be made. This is a condensed version of the information.