Lauren Boebert claims that rape victims require guns rather than abortion access.

Rep. Lauren Boebert has proposed that rape victims need guns rather than abortions to protect themselves.

On the House floor, the Colorado Republican chastised Democrats for planning to vote on legislation codifying Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that preserves the freedom to choose whether or not to have an abortion. She also argued that the operations were hazardous to women’s health.

Following the approval of a bill in Texas that bans abortions in virtually all instances after six weeks, Boebert labeled the Democratic lawmakers “baby-killing enthusiasts” and accused them of “spewing lies and half facts.”

The lawmaker also refuted assertions made by opponents of Texas’s restricted legislation.

“The first lie is that abortion is beneficial to women. Boebert said, “That’s some CNN fake news right there.”

“Women who have an abortion are 81% more likely to develop mental health problems and 35% more likely to commit suicide. Abortion raises the likelihood of subsequent miscarriages by up to 60% and doubles the risk of alcoholism in women. Every abortion results in the death of one person and the injury of another.”

According to Boebert, a gun rights enthusiast, the argument that women who have been raped should have access to abortion is “wrong.” She claimed that all these women needed was to be armed.

“They are in desperate need of love. They require assistance. They require protection and healing. When it happened, they needed a Glock-19,” she explained.

“Rather than focusing on the baby, it’s time to focus on the raper [rapist].”

After a clip of Boebert’s House statement was posted on Twitter, a number of individuals condemned her words.

Rather than abortions, says Boebert, rape victims need guns. pic.twitter.com/UU1I62OiMT

September 23, 2021 — Acyn (@Acyn)

“If I’d had a gun after being raped, I would have turned it on myself, thanks to the absence of mental health resources in my Republican-led state,” health care advocate Kendall Brown tweeted.

“I would have committed suicide if I had been forced to carry my rapist’s child. Lauren Boebert, on the other hand, is unconcerned about rape victims.”

"WTF: Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert blames rape," wrote Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, which was founded in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook shooting.