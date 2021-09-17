Laura Loomer is in a lot of pain from COVID after previously claiming that food poisoning is the worst.

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist, has recounted how she is in “such much pain” after contracting COVID-19, despite having hoped to contract the virus to prove its symptoms are “blown up.”

Loomer said she was tested because she was suffering from fever, chills, nausea, runny nose, sore throat, and aches that “made my whole body feel like I got hit by a bus,” according to a Telegram message seen by This website.

Loomer, an anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist running for Congress in Florida against Representative Daniel Webster, said her symptoms reminded her of a sickness she had a few years ago.

After being diagnosed with COVID, Loomer stated that she has not been vaccinated against the virus and is self-treating with “Azithromyacin and Hydroxychloroquine.”

Ivermectin, a deworming medicine, is also being used to treat the virus, but “doctors are pretty odd about giving it, which p****s me off.”

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have said that ivermectin, which is used to treat both humans and animals such as horses, has not been formally approved and is not recommended as a COVID-19 treatment (FDA).

Because she lives in Florida, Loomer was also able to undergo the Regeneron antibody treatment for COVID.

On Thursday, Loomer provided an update on her status, stating that her symptoms appear to be worsening.

“Please just pray for me. “I can’t begin to describe how debilitating the body aches and nausea associated with covid are,” she wrote. “I’m in excruciating pain. This is, without a doubt, the worst part.”

Loomer developed COVID-19 despite previously expressing she hoped to catch it to show the symptoms are no worse than food poisoning, according to a number of social media users.

In December 2020, Loomer commented on the social media site Parler, “I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I’ve had hours of food poisoning that are more serious and life-threatening than a hyped up virus.”

“Have you ever had a terrible batch of fajitas? That will kill you far more quickly than COVID.”

