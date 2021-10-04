Laura Loomer applauds Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin for standing up to Joe Biden’s agenda.

After far-right activist Laura Loomer praised Democrats Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin for opposing the $3.5 trillion social spending package, they have found an odd ally.

Loomer, an anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist running for Congress in Florida, said she supported the senators from West Virginia and Arizona after they refused to support the current package, dubbed “Build Back Better” by Democratic leaders, which would be the centerpiece of Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

Manchin urged that the bill be slashed by more than half, down to $1.5 trillion. Sinema is also requesting that the package’s price be decreased.

Because all Republican Senators reject the bill, the Democrats will need the support of all 50 Democrats in the upper chamber to have it signed.

“I have to admit, I’ve always felt Sinema would be a disaster for Arizona, my home state. Who’d have guessed she’d have more guts than the majority of Republican senators?” Loomer shared his thoughts on Telegram and Gettr, a social networking platform.

“She’s not backing down. Every Republican should come out in support of her and Joe Manchin so that the ‘infrastructure’ bill in the Senate is killed.”

“Perhaps more democrats in Congress would be motivated to move back to being more moderate, as opposed to mad communists, if more Republicans began to speak out in support of Democrat lawmakers who break away from progressive crazies,” she continued.

“Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin may be Democrats, but standing up to their own party and Speaker Nancy Pelosi is courageous, and Republicans should recognize it.”

After video surfaced of Sinema being followed into a public restroom by protestors urging her to pass the pending law, Loomer expressed his support for her.

Sineman was being followed by members from the organization Living United for Change (LUCHA) as she exited a classroom at Arizona State University in Phoenix on Sunday, according to a video that has been viewed millions of times on Twitter.

“We need this pathway to citizenship,” one person named Blanca told Sinema, revealing that she was undocumented and had been taken to the United States as a youngster.

“My grandfather died two weeks ago, and I was unable to travel to Mexico because there is no path to citizenship,” he continued. This is a condensed version of the information.