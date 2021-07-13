Laura Ingraham Backs Up Her Anti-Vaccine Claims, Calling Vaccines a “Experimental Drug”

Laura Ingraham backs up her anti-vaccine claims, referring to vaccines as a “experimental drug.”

Laura Ingraham, a Fox News host, classified Covid-19 vaccines as “experimental” in response to Democratic Senator Dick Durbin’s demand that she and her colleague Tucker Carlson be called “anti-vax quacks.”

During a Senate floor speech on Monday, Durbin, an Illinois senator, called Ingraham and Carlson “anti-vax quacks” who have promoted “what I believe to be irresponsible information about vaccines” on their broadcasts.

“I certainly hope [Fox News] warns Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham if there are things that can get you kicked off the air for being stated on a program,” he added.

The senator then singled out Fox News personalities Steve Doocy, Harris Faulkner, and Sean Hannity for earlier supportive vaccine comments, without mentioning the network.

On her show The Ingraham Angle on Monday night, Ingraham called Durbin a “windbag” and claimed that “none of this has anything to do with the vaccine.” It’s all about limiting free speech ahead of next year’s midterm elections.”

The host also called Durbin a “fossil” and claimed that the vaccination campaign in the US is a “anti-democratic, anti-freedom” endeavor to force “experimental medicine on Americans against their will — threatening to deprive them of basic liberties if they don’t cooperate.”

Despite Ingraham’s allegations that the vaccinations are “experimental,” the FDA-approved Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines in the United States have all undergone thorough safety testing and trials before being made available to the general population.

After the FDA ceases issuing authorizations and vaccinations are no longer regarded an emergency requirement, pharmaceutical companies will have to seek for full authorisation. Their permit may be altered or revoked if they are proven to be breaking the law.

During a discussion on her show on Thursday about parental rights in the United States, Ingraham referred to the Covid-19 immunizations as “experimental” and called the Biden administration “vaccine pushers.”

“Now, on the COVID issue, the government and so-called public health professionals are attempting to force your children to take an experimental COVID vaccine whether they want to or not,” said Ingraham. The following is a condensed version of the data.