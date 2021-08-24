Laughter erupts as Joe Biden takes a knee for a White House photo op.

When President Joe Biden knelt for a selfie during a White House ceremony honoring the 2020 WNBA champion Seattle Storm, he elicited chuckles.

During Monday’s visit, Storm players Sue Bird, Jewell Lloyd, and Breanna Stewart presented Biden with a souvenir Storm jersey that read “Biden” and “46.”

Biden posed for a photo with the team’s players and coaches moments later, kneeling so as not to impede the view of those standing behind him. From the 17-minute point onwards, you can watch the moment unfold below.

Biden praised the team’s achievements on the court as well as its social justice efforts in his remarks.

“What makes this team remarkable is that they not only win games, but they change lives,” Biden said. “They encourage people to get vaccinated so we can beat this pandemic; they speak out and stand up for racial justice and voting rights; they support education and… mentorship programs for young people; and they fight to protect trans youth from an epidemic of violence and discrimination.”

“Winning people do that. They shine a light on others and help them to rise. They are a catalyst for change. That’s the WNBA, and that’s the Seattle Storm. That’s what they’re good at.”

Storm co-owner Ginny Gilder also complimented the team’s activism during the event, which came after Black Lives Matter rallies erupted throughout the country following the police shooting of George Floyd last year.

She stated, “They are actually about so much more than basketball.” “They used their play on the court and their eloquence off the court to inspire engagement and cause change, not just to demand change.”

Gilder also complimented WNBA players for their contributions to the Senate victories of Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

The team was the first NBA or WNBA team to visit the White House since Barack Obama took office.

Several public feuds with athletes who have taken a knee or utilized their platforms to highlight social justice concerns erupted during Donald Trump’s presidency.

During brief remarks made during Monday’s event, Bird, whose fiancée and US soccer star Megan Rapinoe was recently targeted by Trump, acknowledged the change in the White House.

