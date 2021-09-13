Latino voters in California turn out in droves, ensuring Gavin Newsom’s re-election.

Almost a quarter of registered Latino voters in California’s gubernatorial recall election have allegedly already voted, a group critical to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s survival.

According to the Los Angeles-based Spanish language news outlet La Opinión, about 1.4 million Latino voters have already voted ahead of Tuesday’s recall election.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of the sent ballots in Los Angeles County were from registered Democrats, while 15% came from Republicans.

When it came to those voting in person, the gap was much narrower—Democrats received 40% of the vote, while Republicans received 37%, according to the newspaper.

Some Latinos told La Opinión that they don’t want Newsom to be recalled because he has done so much for their community.

Dalia Chavira, 74, felt Governor Newsom was doing a “good job.”

“With the pandemic, he has assisted Hispanics in paying their rent. That is why I voted against dismissal,” said Chavira, who is originally from El Salvador but has lived in the United States for the past 25 years.

However, Benny de la Cruz, 70, and his 67-year-old wife, Francis, are supporters of Larry Elder, the Republican who is leading the field of contenders to succeed Newsom.

“We need a change,” he added, stressing the state’s scarcity of cheap homes.

Last year, while limitations were in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, Newsom attended a friend’s birthday dinner at The French Laundry, a controversy that spurred many people to join a petition to recall the governor.

She said, “He imposed health regulations for everyone and was the first to break them.”

Nonetheless, recent research reveals that Latino voters are driving the mounting opposition to Newsom’s recall.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California, 66% of likely Latino voters say they will not vote to recall Newsom, while 27% say they will.

Nearly 40% of California’s population is Hispanic or Latino, and around 28% of the state’s eligible voters are Hispanic or Latino.

Other recent surveys have also suggested that Newsom is likely to win the election.

When registered voters were asked which of the two candidates they favored, Newsom led Elder by 18 points in a YouGov poll released last week. This is a condensed version of the information.