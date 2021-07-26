Latest Updates on the Wasco, California Shooting: A Press Conference Has Been Held After 5 People Have Been Killed

During a weekend shooting near Bakersfield, California, a sheriff’s deputy and four others were killed.

The accused shooter, as well as three people inside the residence who the gunman seemed to kill, are among the dead, according to Kern County sheriff’s Lt. Joel Swanson.

The sheriff’s deputy’s name has yet to be revealed to the public. During a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood is expected to release more information (EDT)

On Sunday afternoon, the incident took place in Wasco, a small hamlet northwest of Bakersfield. During the shooting, several additional cops were injured by shrapnel.

Deputies responded to a gunfire complaint first, then called in a SWAT unit to help with the issue. According to the Associated Press, the accused gunman opened fire on the SWAT team as they approached the house, fatally shooting one member.

Return to this website for further information on the press conference.