Latest Updates on the Telegraph Fire: Over 88K Acres Have Burned, and Evacuations Have Been Ordered in Arizona

The Telegraph Fire in Arizona burned for the eleventh day on Monday, marking the wildfire’s progress across the state.

The fire had burnt 88,589 acres as of June 14. The fire started on Friday, June 4, and the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

While fire personnel made headway combating the blaze over the weekend, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation notices on Monday. If you live on either side of Highway 77 in El Capitan, you must go, according to the decree.

Gila County Health and Emergency Management posted the order on social media.

According to the Telegraph Fire InciWeb website, around 900 firefighters are battling the blaze. The fire is currently 74 percent controlled, with a target date of June 20 for complete containment.

This is a live story that will be updated as additional details become available.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for the Dripping Springs area at 8:00 a.m. local time on Monday.

Individuals should flee since the risk is “imminent and life threatening,” according to the emergency advice.

The sheriff’s office and Gila County Health and Emergency Management shared the warning on social media.

Evacuees are encouraged to go to the High Desert Middle School in Globe, which is a Red Cross Evacuation Shelter, and to avoid Highway 77, which has been closed due to the fires.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for El Capitan homes on both sides of Highway 77 earlier today.

According to a tweet from ABC journalist Nicole Grigg, other places affected were “Oaks Mobile Home and RV Park, Miami region west of Miami Town Limits, Miami south of Highway 60 from Dairy Canyon to Mackey’s Camp.”

