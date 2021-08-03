Latest Updates on SmileDirectClub Shooting: Three people were injured in a store in Nashville, and the alleged gunman was killed.

Three people were shot by a suspected shooter at a SmileDirectClub outside Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday morning. One of the injured people is in critical condition.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the facility is in Antioch, which is southeast of Nashville.

The alleged gunman was shot by police and taken to the hospital, where he eventually died from his injuries. At this time, the suspect’s identity has not been made public.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.