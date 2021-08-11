Latest Updates on Andrew Cuomo’s Resignation: White House, Kathy Hochul Among Those Reacting to News

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York made news again on Tuesday, announcing his resignation one week after the state attorney general released a report alleging that he sexually harassed at least 11 women while in office.

In 14 days, Cuomo’s resignation will take effect. Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will succeed him as the 57th governor of New York and the first woman to assume the position.

Hochul was one of the first officials to respond to Cuomo’s decision to resign, writing on Twitter that she agreed with his decision.

Hochul stated, “It is the proper thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.”

I support Governor Cuomo’s choice to resign. It’s the proper thing to do, and it’s in New Yorkers’ best interests.

I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor as someone who has served at all levels of government and is the next in line of succession.

August 10, 2021 — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY)

Cuomo resigned after rejecting the conclusions of the investigation and claiming he was the target of a “politically motivated” campaign.

“The greatest way I can contribute right now is to step aside and let government do its job,” Cuomo added.

“This changeover must be seamless,” he said, describing Hochul as “clever and competent.”

Cuomo’s resignation has sparked a flurry of emotions and information, which may be found below.