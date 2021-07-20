Latest News on the Lackawant to Explosion: A New York neighborhood was evacuated after a house exploded.

According to local media, a New York neighborhood was evacuated Tuesday morning after a house exploded.

WIVB-TV said that the explosion happened just before 8 a.m. (EDT) in Lackawant to, New York, a city immediately south of Buffalo. According to the Lackawant to Police Department, no injuries have been reported.

At this point, the cause of the explosion is unknown, and the owners of the residence have not been identified publicly. When the explosion happened, nearby neighbors informed WIVB that their house shook.

The explosion knocked off electricity to more than 580 National Grid customers in the city, including the entire Bedford Avenue, although power was restored to homes outside the street by 9 a.m., according to WIVB. By 9:45 a.m., authorities expect power to be restored on Bedford Ave., according to authorities.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.