Latest News From the Geneva Summit: Joe Biden Meets Vladimir Putin

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

The hour for the Biden-Putin meeting has been fixed for 1:35 p.m. local time (7:35 a.m. ET) The meeting is scheduled to last 4-5 hours, but it may take longer due to breaks. Biden is likely to bring up recent ransomware assaults and cyber security concerns during his speech. Putin recently disregarded Biden’s previous remarks that he agreed with Putin that he was a “killer.”

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva for their first summit meeting since Biden took office. It will be the president’s first meeting with a leader who is widely considered as a US foe.

The meeting follows the G7 and NATO meetings, with Biden hailing Tuesday’s NATO gathering as a “very productive day.” Biden is anticipated to mention the matter of recent ransomware attacks on the US that have been linked to Russian hackers, as well as the detention of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, among other potentially difficult subjects, during his meeting with Putin.

For the first time, Biden will confront Putin.

Both leaders have admitted that relations between the United States and Russia are at an all-time low. Biden has previously stated that Putin is a “killer,” while Putin has rejected Biden’s remarks as “Hollywood macho.”

“This is not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference or try to embarrass each other,” Biden said at a press conference on Sunday. It’s about making it crystal obvious to myself what the requirements are for a better relationship with Russia.”

“We aren’t looking for a fight. We are looking to resolve those actions which we think are inconsistent with international norms, number one. Second, where we can collaborate,” Biden stated.

Crimea electronic warfare stations switched on

Russia’s electronic warfare stations in Crimea will be switched on ahead of the meeting between Biden and Putin, according to state-owned news agency RIA Novosti. Citing a source in the the security forces, the agency reported. This is a brief summary.