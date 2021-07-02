Latest News from Joe Biden’s Surfside Visit: The President to Meet with First Responders and Victims’ Families

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are on their way to Surfside, Florida, to visit with local officials and family of the Champlain Towers South condominium victims.

Biden’s itinerary for the trip is jam-packed. He’ll first meet with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, other local officials, and first responders for a briefing. He’ll then praise first responders and search-and-rescue personnel, as well as speak with victims’ families and missing citizens. Finally, around 4 p.m., the president will offer public remarks.

My heart breaks for the residents of Surfside, who are grieving the loss of loved ones and watching the search and rescue attempts with bated breath.

I met with Gov. DeSantis yesterday to inform him that we are ready to assist state and local officials as needed.

— Former Vice President Joe Biden (@POTUS) on June 26, 2021

Biden will be joined in Surfside by Florida Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell.

“They want to thank the brave first responders, search and rescue teams, and everyone who has been working tirelessly around the clock, and meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy waiting in anguish and heartbreak for word of their loved ones, to offer them comfort as search and rescue efforts continue,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

“They also want to make sure that under the emergency declaration, state and local governments have the resources and support they require,” she added.

Last Monday, Biden signed an emergency declaration in Florida and directed federal help to assist local efforts in Sulfide.

Search and recovery workers are still sifting through the rubble one week after the terrible fall of the 12-story seaside skyscraper. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah, about 55 of the 136 units in the building were demolished.

#MDFR #FLTF1 and 7 other Florida task force teams, as well as the Israeli Task Force, continue to search the #SurfsideBuildingCollapse layer by layer for debris. This is a condensed version of the information.