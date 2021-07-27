Latest News as Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Discuss Capitol Rioters’ Treatment in Prison

Outside the US Department of Justice, Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz, Louise Gohmert, Paul Gosar, and Marjorie Taylor Greene gathered to “demand answers” from Attorney General Merrick Garland over the treatment and status of “January 6th inmates and associated investigations.”

Last Monday, the congressmen wrote to Garland, requesting a meeting to discuss “unanswered issues” concerning people serving time for offenses related to the Capitol disturbance.

Members of the January 6 committee are receiving testimony from Capitol police officers who were on the scene during the January 6 insurgency at the time of the news conference. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tasked a bipartisan commission with studying the riot’s origins.

One of the two Republicans on the committee, Republican representative Liz Cheney, complimented the officers for their “heroism and bravery” that day and for recounting their tale in front of the committee.

“I surely join the chairman and every member of this committee in our determination to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable,” she said.

