Latest developments in the Andrew Cuomo investigation: Multiple women were sexually harassed by the governor, according to the state.

While serving as governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo was found to have sexually harassed many women, according to an inquiry.

During a press conference on Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the charges.

“Specifically, the investigation discovered that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive sexually suggestive comments, creating a hostile work environment for women,” James said at the press conference.

The complete investigative report can be seen here.

