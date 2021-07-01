Last Words of John Hummel Before His Execution in Texas

Texas carried out its second execution of the year, putting to death a man who murdered three family members, including his pregnant wife, a decade ago.

On Wednesday evening, John William Hummel, 45, was given a death injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 2009 homicides.

According to the Associated Press, while tied to the gurney in the death chamber, Hummel said a quick prayer. He closed it by saying, “When I wake up, I’ll be with Jesus.”

He expressed regret for the murders in his final words. He replied, “I genuinely regret killing my family.” “I adore each and every one of you,” Hummel said after thanking his buddies for their support.

As the lethal dose of pentobarbital took effect, he took a half-dozen breaths before quietly snorting, according to the Associated Press. After a minute, all movement came to a halt, but his eyes didn’t completely close. At 6:49 p.m. CDT, he was pronounced dead.

On the night of December 17, 2009, authorities say Hummel stabbed his wife Joy 35 times, then beat to death his 5-year-old daughter Jodi Hummel and his wheelchair-bound father-in-law Clyde Bedford with a baseball bat.

He then set fire to their home in Kennedale, a Fort Worth suburb, and escaped to California. Prosecutors said that Hummel, who worked as a hospital security officer at the time, murdered his family in order to be with a lady he met in a convenience shop.

He fled to California after the killings, but was apprehended. He later confessed to the killings, the authorities said.

Hummel was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his wife and father-in-law in 2011. He was not tried for his daughter’s killing.

Bedford’s brother Cecil Bedford watched Hummel die on Wednesday.

“It was too easy. It was like going to sleep,” he told the AP afterwards.

He added that a more severe punishment would have been appropriate for Hummel, like being put to death with “a rope, a guillotine, a firing squad.”

“There’s all kinds of good stuff to kill people,” Cecil Bedford said. “They should get what they deserve. An eye for an eye. I’m sorry. I’m old school.”

Executions Delayed by Pandemic

Hummel’s execution had been scheduled for March 18 last year, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s the second inmate put to. This is a brief summary.