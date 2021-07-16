Last week, one out of every five new COVID cases in the United States came from Florida alone, according to a White House adviser.

According to a White House adviser, Florida accounted for one of every five new COVID-19 cases recorded in the United States last week.

At a virtual news conference on Friday, Jeff Zients, the administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, said the Sunshine State accounted for 20% of the country’s new cases.

“As the more transmissible Delta variant spreads across the country, we will undoubtedly see a surge in COVID cases in the coming weeks,” Zients predicted.

“In reality, just four states accounted for more than 40% of all instances in the last week, with Florida accounting for one out of every five cases,” Zients stated.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the state’s test positivity rate was 11.5 percent in the previous week. The state registered 45,603 new cases in the week beginning July 9, nearly doubling the previous week’s total.

From the previous week, health officials recorded 59 additional virus-related deaths on Friday. The total number of deaths in the state is 38,388.

Over 9.7 million Floridians have received a complete vaccination against the disease. These people were given either a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a two-shot series.

The Delta variant’s prevalence has risen dramatically in recent weeks across the country, resulting in a surge in new coronavirus infections in every state.

Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous county, is reintroducing a mask requirement for all citizens, regardless of vaccination status, in order to help reduce the virus’s high rate of transmission.

Orange County is located in the state of Florida. Mayor Jerry Demings has advised residents, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear face masks while in crowded places indoors.

“Virtually all recent COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are due to unvaccinated Americans,” Zients stated at the White House COVID-19 briefing on Friday. “Each COVID-19 death is heartbreaking, and the ones that are currently occurring are even more tragic since they could have been avoided.”

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) agreed, noting that the COVID-19 outbreak is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

“The good news is that if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected against COVID hospitalization and mortality, as well as the recognized variants, such as the Delta version that is circulating in this country,” says the author. This is a condensed version of the information.