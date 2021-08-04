Larry Robinson, President of Florida A&M University, has paid off $16 million in student debt.

During the 2020-2021 school year, Larry Robinson, president of Florida A&M University (FAMU), stated at a commencement ceremony on Saturday that the university had covered over $16 million in student debt and delinquent account balances.

Tallahassee University used funds from the Federal Cares Act project, which gave COVID-19 relief funds to organizations that assisted with student fees.

In a statement, FAMU Vice President for Student Affairs William E. Hudson Jr. said, “Clearing student account balances from the prior school year was a means of embodying our slogan of ‘Excellence with Caring’ by aiding students and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to WMAQ-TV, the university received a share of the $1 billion earmarked to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in addition to the money received in the Biden administration’s CARES Act.

Robinson told the incoming FAMU graduates, “I want you to understand how important it is to us, because it allows you to go out into the world and get off to a far better start than you may have otherwise.”

President Larry Robinson of Florida A&M University surprised graduates with a $16 million student debt forgiveness announcement.

It comes as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and other Democratic politicians call on Biden to #CancelStudentDebt.

August 2, 2021 — The Recount (@therecount)

The university joined a long list of historically black colleges and universities that have lately cleared student account balances, including Clark Atlanta University and Wilberforce University.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), and Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts) have lately lobbied for President Joe Biden to forgive up to $50,000 in debt for all federal student loan holders.

According to CNBC, Americans owe $1.7 trillion in student loans, and the pandemic caused payments to be suspended, allowing millions of people to meet their basic needs.

“The most disadvantaged among us will bear the brunt of the decision on how to pay,” Warren stated.

Advocates for loan forgiveness claim that federal loans disproportionately burden people of color, with Black college graduates having roughly $25,000 more in debt, according to official data. This is a condensed version of the information.