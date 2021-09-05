Larry Elder’s media criticism is confronted by a Fox News host, who suggests he is a “fair game.”

Larry Elder, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in California, was addressed by Fox News anchor Howard Kurtz about his criticism of the media, arguing that the GOP candidate is “fair game” as the top contender to Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom.

Elder, a conservative talk radio broadcaster, has frequently claimed that the media is biased against him and his candidacy. According to the Republican candidate, the press is biased against him because he is a Black conservative.

Kurtz questioned Elder on his assessment of the media’s coverage during a Sunday interview on Fox News’ Media Buzz.

“Aren’t some of the things you’ve said on the radio over the years—where you’re paid to be controversial, whether it’s opposing the minimum wage or calling global warming a crock—fair game for the press now that you’re running for governor of California?” Kurtz posed the question to the Republican candidate.

Elder retorted that he had never called global warming a “crock.”

“I’ve already stated that global warming alarmism is a sham. But, Howard, it’s been five weeks since I started campaigning. For the past five weeks, I’ve been a politician. Nobody has ever questioned me on any of those topics. They inquired about the rising crime rate. They inquired about how this governor has shut down the state more severely than the other 49 governors,” Elder explained.

Kurtz returned to the question of press coverage of Elder’s campaign later in the discussion.

“You’ve called the media attacks on you as a racial smear campaign, but aren’t most of these news outlets hostile to your conservative ideology rather than taking you on for racial reasons?” The host of Fox News enquired.

The Republican candidate claimed that the media is “doing all they can” to bring him down.

“They’re terrified I’ll be able to break the stranglehold they’ve had on Blacks and browns for years,” she says. I am nothing more than plain sense. I’m going to take action against the crime. I’m going to take action to improve education. Take action to combat the growth in homelessness. “Do something about our water crisis and our bad forest management,” Elder urged. “It’s possible. This is a condensed version of the information.