Larry Elder’s campaign is hoped to inspire others to run for office and join the Republican Party.

Although Larry Elder was not elected in California’s governor recall election, Corrie Rankin, the president of a charity dedicated to increasing Black Americans’ participation in the Republican Party, hopes that his campaign’s success will inspire other Black conservatives to run for government.

During Tuesday’s recall election, voters handed Governor Gavin Newsom a landslide victory, but if he were to be removed from office, Elder was the clear favorite of voters. The conservative political commentator earned four times as much support as any other Newsom competitor, sending a message to other Black Republicans that they can run successful campaigns as well.

Rankin, the founder of the Legacy Republican Alliance, told This website that there is a demand for Black Republicans. “I believe [Elder’s campaign] will, in the end, inspire more Black people to step up and run for office in their communities.”

In comparison to the dozens of Black Democratic members of Congress, there are just three Black Republicans in Congress: Representatives Burgess Owens and Byron Donalds, and Senator Tim Scott. Rankin, on the other hand, is hopeful that this will change, noting that the overall trend has been an increase in the number of Black Republicans running for office and assuming leadership roles, which he describes as a “wonderful” change.

Elder didn’t achieve his ultimate aim of becoming governor of California, and Rankin acknowledged that there were positive and negative components to his campaign. She did, however, say that his rise to the top of the Republican field to succeed Newsom shown that California Republicans are “overwhelmingly looking to support a Black Republican candidate.”

Rankin argued that, just as Black politicians who run for Congress but don’t win spur more Black Republicans to run for school board or city council, the same could happen in the aftermath of the California recall.

Rankin added, “In a way, that’s the great thing that comes out of elections like what happened with Larry Elder.”

According to Rankin, the growing representation of minorities on votes reflects Americans’ vision for the country’s future. She believes that because Americans desire more diversity representatives, the Republican Party should follow suit, and that if they do, it will “absolutely” help them gain Black voters.

Democrats received a large majority of black votes. This is a condensed version of the information.