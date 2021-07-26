Larry Elder will attend a fundraiser instead of the first GOP recall debate in California.

Larry Elder, a conservative radio presenter and gubernatorial contender in California, will not participate in the first gubernatorial recall debate scheduled for Aug. 4.

Although Elder was listed as a participant in a press release advertising the debate on July 22, his team told This website that he had already agreed to attend a fundraiser in Bakersfield before the debate date was set.

According to Elder’s campaign, the fundraiser is being coordinated by Shannon Grove, a Republican state senator and former leader of the California Senate Republican Caucus.

Aside from Elder’s schedule difficulty, his team questioned the need for a discussion between only Republican candidates ahead of an election targeted at ousting California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

“It makes no sense to have a revolving firing squad among GOP candidates, when Gavin Newsom is the only one who benefits,” said Ying Ma, Elder’s communications director.

“Gavin Newsom is someone Larry would be thrilled to debate,” Ma continued. “He and voters across the state understand that the true concerns in this race are widespread crime, rising homelessness, out-of-control costs of living, and Newsom’s authoritarian, anti-science response to the pandemic in California.”

The first debate among governor recall contenders is scheduled for August 4, with a probable second debate scheduled for August 22. The Richard Nixon Foundation will host the first debate at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California.

The debate was announced by the foundation last week. Elder was one of five Republican gubernatorial recall candidates at the time, according to the Nixon Foundation. Businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, state lawmaker Kevin Kiley, and former Congressman Doug Ose were all mentioned as attendees.

According to debate organizers, Newsom was requested to participate but did not respond to the foundation’s invitation.

Elder is one of 46 people who have qualified to run against Newsom in the forthcoming recall election on Sept. 14. If more than half of California voters choose to remove Newsom from office, he will be replaced by the candidate with the most votes.

According to recent polling, California voters are split on whether they want Newsom to be removed from office before his first term officially ends.