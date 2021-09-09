Larry Elder was egged by a woman in a gorilla mask in a video that has been viewed 3.5 million times.

More than 3.5 million people have seen videos of California Republican Larry Elder being pelted with an egg on the campaign trail.

On Wednesday, an egg was hurled at the conservative talk show host by a woman wearing a gorilla costume, nearly missing his head. He is seen as the major GOP contender who could unseat Governor Gavin Newsom in the recall election on September 14.

The woman was then challenged by a man who was believed to be a member of Elder’s security crew. Before punching the man in the face, she is heard saying, “Touch me again!”

Before another person pelted him with an egg, the enraged throng crowded around the man.

Because of the event, Elder had to cut short his visit to a homeless encampment in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles. “Get that pathetic piece of s*** out of here,” one person yelled as he got into an SUV.

Breaking: In Venice, an activist wearing a gorilla mask threw a flying egg that just missed recall candidate @larryelder's head. Following a scuffle, the candidate was escorted into an SUV.

Spectrum News reporter Kate Cagle shared a video of the incident on Twitter, which has been viewed more than 2.5 million times in just one day. A clip from the conservative television network The First was also shared on Twitter, and it has been viewed over 1 million times.

“Breaking: A flying egg narrowly missed the back of recall candidate Larry Elder’s head after it was thrown by an activist wearing a gorilla mask in Venice. A scuffle broke out and the candidate was escorted into an SUV,” Cagle tweeted.

“Here it is in its natural state (pun intended).”

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Elder said his team had been attacked, but made no mention of the egg aimed at him.

“Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour. Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun and hit with projectiles,” Elder said.

“We will not be stopped by the bigoted left. Gavin Newsom will be remembered. We are going to save California.”

