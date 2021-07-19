Larry Elder threatens to sue over allegations that he is ineligible to run for governor.

Larry Elder, the conservative talk show personality who announced last Monday that he was running for governor in the California recall election, has found a snag on his way to Sacramento.

On Saturday, the state of California announced a list of 41 candidates running in the recall election against Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 14, and Elder was not among them. Elder didn’t qualify because of “incomplete redacted and/or unredacted income tax returns that were filed,” according to California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber and her “candidate filing and election night reporting team.”

Elder, who was outraged, stated that no one has ever been disqualified for such a reason and that he is prepared to take the matter to court.

“Never has anyone been excluded from a ballot here in California for a reason like that,” Elder tweeted on Monday, referring to a new rule passed by the state’s supermajority Democrat legislature that requires Trump to turn over his tax records in order to be included on the 2020 vote. Elder, who is also an attorney, claims that the California Supreme Court unanimously knocked down the law for presidential elections but upheld it for gubernatorial elections.

“Either the Secretary of State is claiming that we did not redact enough information from my returns, or that we redacted information that should not have been redacted. We’re trying to figure out the details,” Elder added, noting that his campaign had submitted over 200 pages of tax filings dating back five years.

“Our campaign has attempted to contact the Secretary of State, but has received no response. We’re preparing legal action and are certain that Larry Elder will be on the certified list of gubernatorial candidates,” Ying Ma, an Elder campaign spokeswoman, told This website on Monday.

By phone and email, our website contacted the California Secretary of State, and a student assistant told us that he was unable to provide any information on the case.

Elder, 69, is also an author, filmmaker, and a Fox News regular. On Tuesday, July 13, he celebrated the official announcement of his campaign with supporters at the LA County Registrar of Voters office in Norwalk, California.

Elder was born and raised in Los Angeles. This is a condensed version of the information.