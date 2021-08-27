Larry Elder said he didn’t have the “temperament” to run for governor of California, but now he’s leading the GOP field.

Larry Elder, California’s Republican gubernatorial front-runner and a conservative radio talk show presenter, had stated that he lacked the “temperament” and “stomach” to serve as governor. After only a few months, the right-wing candidate has risen to the top of the Republican field.

Elder, who is from Los Angeles, made the comments during an episode of his show, The Larry Elder Show, on February 4th. The clip was initially publicized and resurrected on Friday by Media Matters for America, a politically left-leaning nonprofit that monitors conservative media.

“I’d be honored to serve. I despise having to run. On the episode, Elder said, “I just don’t believe I have the stomach, temperament, mentality, drive, or willingness to deal with these doofi in Sacramento for the next few years of my life.”

“Have I used up all of my justifications yet?” In any case, thank you very lot. That’s quite flattering. I’m not going to run, though. He said, “I’d miss being on the radio as well.”

Elder declared his candidacy for governor in July, over five months later.

Elder’s California campaign was contacted for comment but did not respond before publication.

Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is facing a recall election after more than 1.7 million California voters signed a petition backed by conservative activists in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. That was far more than the petition’s minimum requirement of slightly under 1.5 million signatures.

Despite the fact that Democrats outnumber Republicans in California by two to one, the state’s unique recall system may result in a GOP victory.

On September 14, Californians will have the option of keeping or removing Newsom from office when they vote in the recall election. Those who want the governor to step down will have the opportunity to vote for rivals. According to recent polling, Elder is leading the pack.

According to polling averages provided by FiveThirtyEight, Elder has the support of roughly 21% of Californians, which is more than twice the amount of any challenger. Meanwhile, while Newsom was originally expected to easily survive the recall, only 50.6 percent of Californians say they want him to stay in Sacramento.

If fewer than half of California voters vote to keep Newsom, the candidate with the next highest percentage of votes will be elected.