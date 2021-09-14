Larry Elder Isn’t Having It With Voting Shenanigans Keep him out of the governorship: Spokesperson.

Although the California gubernatorial election isn’t over yet, Republican contender Larry Elder is already pointing to voting “shenanigans” that could cost him the election.

Ying Ma, a spokesperson for Elder, told the Associated Press that the campaign wants “every proper vote to be counted.” Despite the fact that there is no evidence of widespread fraud, Ma stated that “whatever shenanigans there are will not stand in the way of him being the next governor” when asked to present evidence for suspicious voting.

To avoid such nonsense, Elder’s campaign website included a link to a site called “Stop CA Fraud.” Even before the election, citizens can report questionable voting behaviour and join a petition demanding special legislation to probe “twisted results.”

Elder’s campaign echoed former President Donald Trump’s concerns about voter fraud in the California recall election on Monday. Trump has also put doubt on the presidential election results in 2020, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Elder, who attended his final campaign rally in Orange County on Monday, urged supporters to “make sure your friends vote, vote, vote, and try to get ten more friends to vote, and hit every call, make every call, knock on every door, because we’re going to win this thing if we turn out the vote.”

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

California Republican Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, called the election an opportunity to reverse course in a state where Democrats have a nearly 2-to-1 voter registration lead.

McCarthy mentioned homelessness, growing crime, and the closing of national parks due to wildfires, which he blamed on “forest mismanagement.”

“Would you like to be rewarded for that?” McCarthy stated on Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends on Tuesday. “This is a chance to turn things around.”

Newsom is the fourth governor in US history to face a recall election, and the second in California. Californians elected Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger to replace Democratic Governor Gray Davis in 2003. The last time a Republican candidate won statewide office in California was in 2006, when the “Terminator” actor was re-elected.

Anger at Newsom’s actions during the pandemic, which included enforcing the nation’s first statewide closure order, fuelled the recall. Critics claimed he was harsh in his approach, shutting down firms. This is a condensed version of the information.