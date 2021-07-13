Larry Elder, a conservative radio talk show host, has officially entered the recall election against Newsom.

If conservative talk show personality Larry Elder had his way, California’s next governor will be the “Sage of South Central.”

Elder made it official on his radio show on Monday after indicating earlier this month that he was considering running in the recall election against Gavin Newsom.

Dennis Prager approached Elder months ago and asked him to run. Elder thanked him, but added, “Hell, no.” This state, in my opinion, is un-governable.”

However, Elder later stated that more people he respected advised him to run.

“The more I considered it, the more awful Gavin Newsom’s actions was as he sat there with the very scientists who developed the coronavirus plan at The French Laundry… It’s horrible…

“Perhaps, just maybe, I can do something about it,” Elder said, stressing that while Newsom has no spending limits, he does, and supporters may donate at ElectElder.com.

“If I enter this race, one of the key reasons is the way this man handled the Corona virus imposing the most extreme lockdowns of any of the 50 states often rejecting research, science that showed in-school learning would be completely OK with precautions,” Elder wrote in a tweet earlier Monday.

In the post, Elder shared the story of a single mother he met over the weekend whose 17-year-old son, who is a top wrestler in California, was forced to cease competing due to COVID-19 rules. As a result, the adolescent developed acute depression and suicide thoughts.

“This was not supposed to happen. This haughty governor has to go, and maybe, just maybe, I’m the one to take his place.”

He also mentioned the state’s soaring crime rate, which he blamed in part to Newsom’s early release of 20,000 convicts. This comes as California prepares to release 76,000 more inmates, including violent and repeat felons, in order to reduce the population of what was once the country’s largest state penal system.

He also stated that he is running because of “this systemically racist attack on America.”

Elder will celebrate with supporters at the L.A. County Registrar of Voters office in Norwalk, Calif., on Tuesday, July 13. This is a condensed version of the information.