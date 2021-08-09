Lane Kiffin claims that all of Ole Miss’ football players and staff were vaccinated before to the season.

The Ole Miss football team had a 100% immunization record among those who made it to the practice field on Sunday, according to Kiffin, ahead of the team’s regular season, which begins on September 6.

When asked about the team’s vaccination rate, Kiffin told ESPN, “It’s fairly outstanding and terrific encouragement for our supporters and the state.”

According to ESPN, Kiffin stated that the team was not close to achieving a 100% vaccination rate at the start of the summer, but that players have urged one another to get vaccinated so that they do not have to forfeit games during the upcoming season.

Nobody wants to be in a position where they have to forfeit games, according to Kiffin.

Despite Kiffin’s latest remark, data from the United States shows that Mississippi is one of many states with fewer than 50% of its population properly vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Kiffin’s remarks come after SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said that six of the league’s 14 teams had immunized at least 80% of their players and staff.

During an SEC media day on July 20, Sankey remarked, “That number needs to grow, and grow quickly.” “We have learnt how to operate in a COVID environment, but we do not yet have control of a COVID environment,” Sankey says. SEC teams that hit an 85 percent vaccination level will not be required to undertake COVID-19 testing on a regular basis, according to Sankey. Sankey also mentioned that if athletes test positive for COVID-19, teams may have to forfeit games.

In July, Sankey observed, "You hope not to have interruption, but "Hope is not a strategy" is the great cliche." "Like last year, we still have roster minimums in place. What I've proposed to our membership is that we eliminate the roster minimums, and you're expected to play as scheduled. That implies your squad must be healthy in order to compete; if they aren't, the game will not be postponed. As a result, the word 'forfeit' comes up at this point to dispose of the game." Several schools, including Ole Miss, are involved.