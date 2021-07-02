Ladarius Clardy, a high school football star, was killed when his car was shot 50 times.

Police in Florida are on a mission to uncover the killer of a high school football player who was shot 50 times on Thursday.

Ladarius Clardy, 18, of Pensacola, was pronounced dead at the scene about midnight when the car he was riding in crashed at Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they discovered Clardy’s body and an injured 19-year-old passenger, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chip Simmons of Escambia County stated the automobile had been fired at roughly 50 times during a press conference, decrying the brutality that killed Clardy, a quarterback for Kennesaw State University and Pine Forest High School.

“That name should be familiar to some of us from this area who are present. He has a long and illustrious sporting history. Simmons added, “And he had a bright, athletic future.”

At the press conference, Simmons stated that he was unaware of Clardy’s 19-year-old passenger’s present condition, who was undergoing surgery.

The sheriff’s office is now seeking public assistance in identifying the individual or persons who fired at the car, with CrimeStoppers offering a $5,000 prize for information.

Simmons stated, “What we want to do is make sure that we get a thorough breakdown of what happened last night.” “Because this is more than just a number; this is a son, a friend, and a teammate. And that’s the end of it.

“We can’t just keep saying, ‘Oh, another stupid act of violence,’” she says. As a result, we require your assistance.”

The football star, who graduated as Pine Forest’s all-time leading passer in 2020, has received tributes.

Pine Forest teammate Dacarrion McWilliams told the Pensacola News Journal, “He’s my favorite quarterback of all time.”

“I’ve spent the entire day in bed, pondering how and why this could happen. He was my younger brother. We’ve known each other since we were children.”

Clardy was last seen on June 19 in Birmingham, Alabama, by McWilliams, who told him he loved him.

McWilliams stated, “Those were my last words to him.”

"We were talking about how we'd go to the NFL and contribute [to Pensacola]and everything when he moved over here. His father is the reason I am who I am.