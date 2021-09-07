Labor Day is referred to as a “Communist Holiday” by an Arizona senator.

Senator Wendy Rogers of Arizona has stated that Labor Day is actually a “Communist Holiday.”

Rogers did not elaborate on her reasons for condemning the federal holiday, which honors the American workforce on the first Monday in September.

On September 6, the Republican tweeted, “Labor Day is a Communist Holiday.”

Other users on social media mocked her for her statements.

“Says the heart and soul of Arizona’s Republican Party (prove us wrong),” the Arizona House Democrats Twitter account responded.

“You do understand that by wrongly labeling all wonderful things communist, you’re only making communism more appealing, don’t you?” @smenor, a Twitter user, enquired.

“Working is Communism,” writer Shiv Ramdas added, condemning the remark while repeating her own comments.

September 6, 2021 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ)

Labor Day was originally observed in 1882 in New York, although it was not declared a federal holiday until 1894.

The purpose of the day is to honor a variety of labor rights that have been enacted in the country, as well as the social and economic achievements of American workers.

Although New York was the first state to propose legislation making Labor Day a federal holiday, Oregon was the first state to approve legislation establishing the holiday in February 1887. In the same year, four more states—Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York—passed legislation establishing a Labor Day holiday.

Rogers has repeatedly and incorrectly claimed that Donald Trump will win the 2020 election.

She is still advocating for the election to be decertified eight months after the results were ratified by Congress, claiming to have gathered over 663,000 signatures on a petition.

“Things are really picking up steam! Let’s go to 1 million people as soon as possible. She tweeted, “Audit results are coming soon, and more states are coming online.”

Rogers has repeatedly pushed the long-debunked claims of widespread voter fraud in Arizona, claiming that the state’s discarded audits will one day show it.

Despite the long and painstaking recount of more than three million votes, local election officials in Arizona uncovered less than 200 examples of possible voter fraud in July.

"This isn't a major problem," Adrian says.