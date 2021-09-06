Labor Day 2021 is commemorated by a Google Doodle.

Labor Day has been observed in the United States for nearly 140 years, with parades, fireworks displays, and family reunions. It is one of the 12 federal holidays and is observed on the first Monday in September.

Every year, Labor Day is observed during a long weekend, with many cities, towns, and villages staging festivities to honor their labor force.

Google is no exception, dedicating its United States Doodle to Labor Day celebrations, showcasing critical employees throughout the pandemic.

What does Labor Day commemorate?

Labor Day honors the American workforce, particularly those whose efforts benefit society and the economy.

The theme of this year’s Google Doodle is individuals who work on the front lines, whose jobs have been made much more difficult as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Whether a construction worker, firefighter, or medical personnelâ€”today’s Doodle recognizes the professions of those on the frontlines working hard day in and day out for our society,” reads Google’s message regarding this year’s doodle.

“Here’s to the American workforce’s tenacity. “Welcome to Labor Day!”

This doodle, unlike some others, is not animated and does not include any games or interactive elements.

A doctor, farmer, shop assistant, firefighter, construction worker, and postman are among those depicted in the doodle.

Labor Day was initially observed unofficially in September 1882, with parades in New York City’s Union Square.

Every year since the first parades, employees have been honored, with more states joining in to hold celebrations.

Only a few years after the first celebrations, Oregon declared it a public holiday, and by 1894, it had become a federal holiday for all states to celebrate.

Because Labor Day, like Independence Day and Thanksgiving, is a federal holiday, Americans get an extra day off and can enjoy a three-day weekend.

Are there any Labor Day discounts?

Labor Day sales are common at a large number of major retailers.

However, on Labor Day, which is marked this year on September 6, many of those stores will close their doors to allow employees to participate in the festivities.

Many businesses held major bargains over the weekend, including Macy’s, Walmart, Lowe’s, Best Buy, and QVC, to name a few.

However, because many physical establishments will be closed on September 6, buyers will have to rely on the internet. This is a condensed version of the information.