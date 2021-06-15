L.A. Resident Shares Truth Behind Controversial Hack to Deal With Noisy Neighbors

A California resident has revealed the truth behind a TikTok video that went viral about a hack aimed at dealing with noisy neighbors.

We’ve all been stuck next to or under someone who enjoys blasting music at all hours of the day or night, but technological advancements mean you can now, in theory, sabotage their playlist.

After his upstairs “neighbors” turned up the volume, a man named Matt O’Brien appeared to decide to take matters into his own hands.

O’Brien, from Los Angeles, posted a video to TikTok in which he filmed the ceiling, which he claims is filled with music.

He captioned the video, “I made a song to play over my neighbor’s Bluetooth speaker when they’re being too loud.”

The comedian wrote an original song and sang it over Edvard Grieg’s classical masterpiece In the Hall of the Mountain King . “Turn your f****** music down, music down, music down,” he trills.

Turn down the volume on your f***** music because it is f***** loud. ”

The 36-year-old simply named it “Neighbor Song” on his computer. ”

The video shows him using Bluetooth to connect to a Samsung soundbar J-series that appears to belong to the people who live above him.

The loud music stops as soon as he takes control of the speaker, and O’Brien begins playing the “Neighbor Song,” with the muffled tune heard through the walls. While the hack caused controversy online after being viewed over 12 million times since it was posted over the weekend, O’Brien told This website that it was a hoax. “The video is fake,” he explained. “It’s always been a fantasy of mine to connect to my loud neighbors’ speaker, so I edited a video to make it look and sound like I was.”

“I’ve been editing videos for years and never thought THIS would be the one to suddenly go viral..” People can probably relate to being trapped inside during a pandemic. Despite the fact that it didn’t actually happen, it struck a chord with fellow tenants who were forced to live next to noisy neighbors. “We need it on Spotify ASAP,” Swizzle said,

. “Oh my god, I need this for my neighbors..”

“Make this a sound or something so I can play it for my neighbors when they wake up my five-month-old. “I needed this the other day..”

Madeline Ronzoni added. This is a condensed version of the information. 003