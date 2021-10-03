Kyrsten Sinema, who is under attack from the left, is facing protests, a primary challenge, and SNL mockery.

Among her Democratic colleagues, Kyrsten Sinema appears to have fewer friendly faces these days. Progressives have chastised the Arizona senator, a primary challenger for her re-election campaign in 2024 is already in the works, and she’s been mocked on Saturday Night Live.

She’s already getting protesters at her fundraising events, and she’s just halfway through her first term as a United States Senator—the first woman from her state to do so.

Why is Sinema being chastised so harshly by her own party? It’s largely due to her recent opposition to President Biden’s planned Build Back Better agenda’s hefty expenditure amount. More than a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is on the table for progressive Democrats. They want a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package they’re calling “human infrastructure.”

Last Thursday, a bill was scheduled for a vote, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi postponed it until she is certain the Democrats will have enough votes to pass it.

Sinema chastised progressive Democrats for postponing a vote, describing it as a “ineffective gimmick” as well as “inexcusable” and “very regrettable.”

During an interview with ABC’s This Week on Sunday morning, Bernie Sanders, a progressive senator from Vermont, retaliated.

“I believe Senator Sinema is mistaken. “I think it’s been apparent from day one—the president has stated it, Speaker Pelosi has said it, Majority Leader in the Senate [Chuck] Schumer has said it—both of these bills are moving forward in lockstep,” Sanders said.

Sinema returned to Arizona this weekend for a posh fundraiser in Phoenix. Outside the Royal Palms Resort, protesters demanded that Sinema vote to approve the spending proposals.

Sinema held a high-priced fundraiser last Tuesday afternoon, two days before the anticipated infrastructure vote, that cost her supporters anywhere from $1,000 to $5,800 to spend 45 minutes with her. Lobbying groups opposed to multi-billion dollar expenditure proposals were among the supporters.

Sinema has been outspoken in her opposition to the spending legislation, prompting the development of a PAC in Arizona to identify a strong opponent to confront her in the 2024 primary. Last Thursday, the Primary Sinema PAC was founded, with the goal of using a grass-roots movement to not only.