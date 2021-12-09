Kyle Rittenhouse’s Post-Trial Tour: Donald Trump, Conservative Media, and the Beach

After being cleared of all charges related from the killing of two men and injuring of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse stated he just wanted to be “a normal 18-year-old kid.”

He told Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, “I’m hoping I can live a tranquil, stress-free existence devoid of any intimidation or harassment and just continue on with my life as a normal 18-year-old boy attending college.”

Rittenhouse, far from resuming his adolescent life, met with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida two days after his acquittal in November.

“He dialed the number. He asked if he could come over and say hi because he was a fan,” Trump said to Sean Hannity of Fox News.

pic.twitter.com/Yjr72unlvE GOATs

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) is a Twitter user. 24 November 2021 “I don’t want to get engaged in politics at all,” Rittenhouse said in another interview last month, adding that he had no plans to take any of the Republican politicians’ internship offers.

Despite hints that he didn’t want to be a conservative poster boy, Rittenhouse has continued his post-trial tour of conservative media.

On Fox News, he gave his first TV interview to Carlson, and on Wednesday, he spoke with Glenn Beck. Rittenhouse said Beck he wanted to “have a dialogue with him and explain him the realities of what transpired” with President Joe Biden. Despite student objections, the adolescent stated he had been accepted to Arizona State University and planned to attend classes in person.

On the same day, Rittenhouse appeared on conservative political analyst Steven Crowder’s podcast, where he discussed his desire to resume dating.

Before discussing his own physical preferences, Rittenhouse stated that he was looking for someone who “just wants to, like, date me for who I am.”

The adolescent has also returned to social media, with fresh Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok accounts.

Milo, his guide dog, was featured in his debut Instagram and TikTok posts. The caption to a video of Rittenhouse with the dog read, “Kyle’s best buddy is his service dog, Milo.” ” Kyle and Milo met for the first time on a chilly, snowy day in. This is a condensed version of the information.