Kyle Rittenhouse’s defenders claim that this is when the prosecution crumbled.

Supporters of the defendant have maintained that testimony from Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha in August 2020, demonstrated that the 18-year-old was acting in self-defense when he fired.

On Monday, Grosskreutz testified in the trial of Rittenhouse, who is accused of shooting the 28-year-old and murdering two others, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, during a Black Lives Matter rally.

The prosecution hoped that Grosskreutz’s testimony would establish that the then-17-year-old was not in Kenosha that day to protect the city or assist those hurt in the riot, but was instead one of the perpetrators.

Rittenhouse is shown falling to the ground and being descended upon by Huber, who beats him with a skateboard while being chased along the street after shooting and killing Rosenbaum.

Grosskreutz told the jury on Monday that he believed Rittenhouse was an active shooter that night and that he “was going to die.”

Grosskreutz, who was carrying a handgun at the time, claimed he approached Rittenhouse with his hands in the air but saw him “re-racking” his gun to fire again.

“In my perspective, re-racking the weapon implied the defendant was refusing to accept my surrender,” Grosskreutz stated.

However, during cross-examination by Rittenhouse’s attorney, Corey Chirafisi, Grosskreutz was shown images of him pointing his handgun at Rittenhouse while on the ground moments before the defendant fired.

“So he didn’t fire when you were three to five feet away from him with your arms up in the air, right?” The New York Times stated that Chirafisi was questioned.

Grosskreutz said, “Correct.”

“He didn’t fire until you pointed your gun at him and advanced on him with your gun—now your hands down, pointed at him.” Chirafisi continued.

“You’re right,” responded Grosskreutz.

A video of Grosskreutz's testimony, in which he admits to pointing his gun at Rittenhouse, was published on Twitter by lawyer David Freiheit, a YouTuber known as Viva Frei online, and has now received over 2.7 million views.