Kyle Rittenhouse regrets going to Kenosha “a hundred times over.”

Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer has stated that his client regrets travelling to Kenosha on the night he killed two people and injured another.

On Friday, Rittenhouse, now 18, was cleared of all charges against him in the August 2020 shooting murders of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, as well as the injuring of another protester.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer, Mark Richards, was asked on CNN hours after the judgment if his client regretted travelling to the Wisconsin city that night.

“Kyle reiterated a hundred times over that if I had to do it all over again and had any inkling that something like this might happen, I wouldn’t do it,” Richards added.

Richards, on the other hand, stated that he wanted “to make clear” that this did not imply “regret for what he did that night in those circumstances.”

“Hindsight is usually 20/20, if not better,” Richards said. “He was left with the dreadful decision, and he exercised that choice, which was judged to be lawful.”

The deaths of Rosenbaum and Huber occurred amid anti-police brutality protests in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, had traveled to Kenosha and was observed wandering the streets with an AR-15 weapon on security camera footage. He eventually came face to face with demonstrators.

The trial of Rittenhouse, which lasted more than three days with jury deliberations, has polarized the country.

Prosecutors stated Rittenhouse committed intentional killing, a sentiment echoed by civil rights organizations and the Black Lives Matter movement. The jury, however, decided that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

Richards was questioned if his client thought “he did anything wrong?” by anchor Chris Cuomo.

Richards said, “Legally, no.” “Morally?” retorted the presenter of Cuomo Prime Time.

“”This case…has been so political, so ‘yes or no,'” Richards added, “he wishes he didn’t have to do it.” The story that was told was not accurate.” Rittenhouse had ties to the Kenosha community where he was living, according to Richards, and he wanted to assist out while the city was reeling from the violence.

Richards also discussed how Rittenhouse’s defense team risked allowing the adolescent to testify. They conducted simulated juries and found that Rittenhouse scored lower with non-hearing jurors. This is a condensed version of the information.