Kyle Rittenhouse is dismantling the rifle that was used in the Kenosha shooting.

Kyle Rittenhouse opted to destroy the pistol he used in the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after his recent acquittal on numerous homicide charges.

After fatally shooting two individuals and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha following the death of Jacob Blake, a Black man, Rittenhouse was charged with five felonies, including two charges of homicide and one count of attempted homicide. He was facing decades in prison, but after a tumultuous trial, a jury declared him not guilty of all charges on November 19.

Rittenhouse, 18, stated that he was having the pistol destroyed in a recent interview with Charlie Kirk on his podcast The Charlie Kirk Show, recorded with Jack Posobiec, a senior editor at the Human Events website.

In a courtroom demonstration, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger raised the handgun used in the shootings up to his shoulder. Rittenhouse chastised Binger for putting his finger on the trigger while holding the rifle during the interview with Kirk, stating the demonstration wasn’t “Gun Safety 101.” “We don’t want anything to do with that,” he stated, adding that the weapon is being “destroyed right now.” Rittenhouse, who was 17 years old at the time of the shootings, drove 15 miles from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha. He was accused of being a vigilante who came to Kenosha to stir up trouble during the protests, but he claimed he was merely attempting to defend businesses and had carried a first-aid kit to assist in the treatment of those who may have been injured.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, shortly before midnight, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, 26. Rittenhouse’s attorneys successfully argued that their client was not the aggressor and had acted in self-defense.

Some questioned Rittenhouse’s decision to testify during the trial, but he informed Kirk that he had always intended to share his side of the tale. He claimed that his lead attorney, Mark Richards, advised him early on that he would have to testify, and that they had been practicing cross-examination for more than a year through mock trials.

