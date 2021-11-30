Kyle Rittenhouse is being called a “racist killer” and has been asked to leave ASU.

Several student organizations are demanding that Kyle Rittenhouse be prevented from attending Arizona State University, stating that having the “white supremacist killer” on campus will assist recruit extremists.

Students for Socialism, the university’s political student organization ASIJ MECHA, Students for Justice in Palestine, and the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition signed a statement urging ASU to refuse Rittenhouse continued admittance after he was acquitted of murder charges in the extremely disputed trial.

ASU should also issue a statement condemning white supremacy and the “racist killer,” as well as redirect funds from its police department to help the multicultural center, according to the student groups.

Rittenhouse stated at his trial that he is a nursing student at ASU.

Rittenhouse had enrolled as a non-degree-seeking online student for the session that began in mid-October, and was not taking classes on campus, according to the college.

Rittenhouse told NewsNation that now that he has been found not guilty of all allegations against him, he plans to re-enroll in the classes he dropped ahead of his trial and attend ASU on campus.

“The risk Kyle Rittenhouse poses is not just as a person on campus, reflecting the violence disadvantaged people encounter on a daily basis, but also the racist and fascist right-wing elements that he will bring on campus,” the student groups write in their letter.

“Rittenhouse has been pursued online and in person by highly violent right-wing nazis, fascists, and Klan hangers-on since he shot and killed two anti-racist protesters and injured another. With such a high-profile right-wing fascist figure on our campus, these organizations would have an open invitation to recruit and mobilize students.” Despite the fact that Rittenhouse’s victims were white, race was a crucial issue in his trial after he shot and murdered Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, during Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha last August.

The 18-year-old has no ties to white nationalism or far-right extremism, according to Rittenhouse and his lawyers. Rittenhouse said he was “not a racist person” and backed the Black Lives Matter movement in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson shortly after his trial ended.

Rittenhouse’s acquittal, the students continued, mirrors the 1979 Greensboro massacre in North Carolina, in which five anti-racist protesters were killed. This is a condensed version of the information.