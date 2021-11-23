Kyle Rittenhouse is a member of Black Lives Matter, who says he ‘doesn’t f***’ with him.

In response to Kyle Rittenhouse declaring he supports the BLM cause, Black Lives Matter claimed they “don’t f***” with him.

Rittenhouse made the remark in his first televised appearance since being acquitted of all charges related to the deaths of two men and the wounding of a third amid riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer in August of last year.

“This case has nothing to do with race,” he said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday evening. “It had nothing to do with race at all. It was about exercising one’s right to self-defense.” Rittenhouse told Carlson in a teaser tape released by Fox News on Sunday: “I’m not a racist in the least. I am a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. I am in favor of peaceful protests.” I don’t fuck with you, Alexa https://t.co/B05DUcdxMO https://t.co/lpTUGOWj1g pic.twitter.com/Dt4jcCs5K7 — November 22, 2021, Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) On Monday, Black Lives Matter responded to the statements on Twitter.

“Alexa play: I don’t f**k with you,” Black Lives Matter tweeted in a quote-tweet of The Washington Newsday’s piece regarding Rittenhouse’s words.

The tweet also included a link to Big Sean’s I Don’t F**k With You music video on YouTube, as well as a gif of a Black woman carrying a sign that read “IDFWU.”

When questioned about Rittenhouse, a BLM representative linked The Washington Newsday to the tweet.

Black Lives Matter claimed the result was expected in a statement following Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

“We’re not surprised. When racial supremacy is alive and well in our institutions, a not-guilty verdict is expected. It serves as a reminder of how deeply embedded racial supremacy is in our legal systems “According to the statement.

“It was all a ruse from the start. Kyle Rittenhouse was embraced by the police, the judge, the court, the mainstream media, and every other system involved from the start—even before the murders he committed. This decision reminds us that we live in a country that is profoundly based in and still dedicated to racial supremacy, and we must continue to oppose it.” When Rittenhouse left his home in Antioch, he was 17 years old. This is a condensed version of the information.