Kyle Rittenhouse gets to pick which jurors will decide his fate from a hat in the courtroom.

Judge Bruce Schroder made an extraordinary decision by allowing Kyle Rittenhouse to select the members of the anonymous 12-member jury during deliberations. According to the Associated Press, this is a task that is normally performed by a judicial clerk rather than the defendant.

Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s lawyer, put numbers on slips of paper into a raffle drum for each of the 18 jurors who sat through the two-week trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The court disregarded six pieces of paper chosen by Rittenhouse from the drum: 11, 58, 14, 9, and 52. The jurors will not be among the final 12 who will decide the case, but will remain in the courthouse until the jury returns with a decision.

If convicted as charged, Rittenhouse, 18, risks life in prison for shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, as well as wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.

After being attacked, Rittenhouse testified that he acted in self-defense. Rosenbaum, he claimed, followed him down and forced him to reach for his firearm. Before being shot, Huber was seen on camera assaulting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. Grosskreutz also stated that when he was shot, he had his own gun pointing at Rittenhouse.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger claimed he was “seeking for trouble that night,” and he repeatedly showed the jurors drone video of Rittenhouse allegedly pointing the AR-style rifle toward protesters.

Governor Tony Evers said 500 National Guard men would be ready for duty in Kenosha if needed while the jury was deliberating.

To accept Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, the jury must conclude that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the level of force he used was reasonable and necessary, according to Judge Schroder’s instructions to the jury.

The jury that resulted appeared to be predominantly white.

Rittenhouse, then 17, had traveled to Kenosha from Antioch, Illinois, in an attempt to safeguard property from riots in the days following the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer.

