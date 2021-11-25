Kyle Rittenhouse aspires to study at Arizona State University.

Kyle Rittenhouse has expressed hope that he will be able to continue his education as an on-campus student at Arizona State University (ASU) after completing his online course prior to his homicide trial.

While giving evidence, Rittenhouse, who was absolved of all charges after killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in Kenosha in August 2020, said he is studying nursing at ASU.

Rittenhouse had enrolled as a non-degree-seeking online student for the session that began in mid-October, and was not taking classes on campus, according to the college.

“Kyle Rittenhouse has not completed the Arizona State Campus admissions process and is not enrolled in the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation,” according to university spokesperson Jay Thorne.

Students can “begin taking classes as they prepare to seek admission into a degree program at the university,” according to Thorne, who added that the online program Rittenhouse signed up for allows them to “begin taking classes as they prepare to seek admission into a degree program at the university.”

The institution also verified that, depending on his internet connection, Rittenhouse may have continued his online course in prison even if he had been found guilty.

Rittenhouse told NewsNation on Tuesday that now that his trial is finished, he plans to “re-enroll” in the subjects he dropped next semester in order to pursue a nursing career.

Rittenhouse said “yes” when NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield questioned if the 18-year-old had “hopes to be on campus as any other student would be.”

“And do you think that’ll be possible?” Banfield had enquired.

“I hope so,” Rittenhouse said, “because all I want to be is a typical 18-year-old college student trying to better my future and get into a nursing career.”

Rittenhouse was caught on camera claiming to be an EMT at the Black Lives Matter events in Kenosha. On the stand, he later conceded to the prosecution that he was not a certified EMT.

During the trial, an ASU student group claimed to have raised $14,000 to assist Rittenhouse with his legal bills.

College Republicans United-Arizona (CRU) announced it will now raise funds to assist Rittenhouse “sue the media for negligence, libel, and defamation” following the acquittal.

“We hope our action will educate a,” CRU President Rick Thomas told the Arizona Daily Independent. This is a condensed version of the information.