KTS Dre, a Chicago rapper, was shot 64 times shortly after his release from prison.

On Saturday, Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot 64 times just moments after being released from jail.

The victim was revealed as 31-year-old Londre Sylvester—KTS Dre’s real name—in a police complaint acquired by the Chicago Tribune.

On Saturday around 8:50 p.m. local time, the event occurred on the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village, across the street from the Cook County Jail.

According to the police report, Sylvester was shot after he had “just been freed from the jail.” Sylvester was shot shortly after being implanted with an ankle monitor as a condition of his bail. Sylvester was shot 64 times, including in the head, according to the police report.

According to the police report, a 60-year-old lady who was with Sylvester and a 35-year-old woman were shot during the event, albeit “it appears Sylvester was the intended target while [the ladies]were mistakenly struck.”

“The female victim was shot in the knee and taken to Stroger by the CFD in good condition,” the Chicago Police Department said in a press release. Before he was pronounced [dead]at Mount Sinai, the male victim had gunshot wounds to the face and chest.”

“Another victim, a 35-year-old lady standing nearby, received a graze wound to the cheek. The CFD carried her to Mount Sinai in good condition, according to the police.

According to the police report, while Sylvester and the 60-year-old woman were heading to their vehicles, “several unknown (suspects) exited two separate vehicles and all began shooting in Sylvester’s direction, striking him many times.” The suspects then got into their automobiles and drove away in different directions from the crime scene.

The Chicago Police Department claimed that “no one is in jail as Area Four detectives investigate.”

The shooting occurs at a time when Chicago is experiencing an uptick in gun violence. Between July 2 and July 6, at least 108 people were shot in Chicago, with 17 of them fatally shot.