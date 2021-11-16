Kruger Rock Fire’s ‘imminent danger’ prompts mandatory evacuations in Colorado town.

A Colorado hamlet was warned to evacuate on Tuesday owing to the “near and imminent danger” posed by the recently ignited Kruger Rock Fire.

“Fire officials have ordered an upgrade to mandatory evacuations for households and business occupants in the area of Meadowdale and south to the Boulder County boundary, to include Big Elk Meadows and Pinewood Springs west of Highway 36,” the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a community advisory.

“Immediately and as swiftly as possible, evacuate the area. Do not put off gathering your possessions or making security preparations for your home or company. Evacuating as soon as possible ensures your safety while also allowing emergency responders easier access to the location.” Officials first reported the Kruger Rock Fire on Tuesday morning, and it is estimated to be 20 acres in size. The cause of the fire is presently unknown, according to officials.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office released an update on the fire at 9:45 a.m. local time, saying it had grown to around 75 acres in size and that “structures are threatened, but no reports of damage at this time.”

The sheriff’s office issued a voluntary evacuation order for people in the “region of Hermit Park near Highway 36” prior to the obligatory evacuation.

“Colorado Highway 36 is closed at Mall Road in Estes Park and at Apple Valley Road, west of Lyons due to emergency operations for the #KrugerRockFire,” the Colorado State Patrol in Larimer County announced in a tweet as the fire grew in size.

Wind speeds around the Kruger Rock Fire were around 25 to 30 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder, and were projected to climb during the day.

The National Weather Service in Boulder warned, “Critical fire weather conditions today across most of the foothills – be fire cautious!”

Several photographs and videos of the fire have been shared on social media, showing plumes of smoke spreading throughout the Colorado town.

“The #KrugerRockFire is east of Rocky Mountain National Park with strong gusty wind from the northeast,” Twitter user Miles Blumhardt tweeted.

